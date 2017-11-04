Wizards' John Wall: Scores season-low 13 points in loss

Wall scored 13 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3PT, 5-12 FT) to go along with six rebounds, 15 assists, one steal and one block over 38 minutes in Friday's 130-122 loss to Cleveland.

Wall still managed to dish out 15 assists while playing through a left shoulder sprain. The Washington point guard's scoring potential was obviously hampered by the injury. Owners will be able to determine Wall's status for Sunday's game against Toronto after the result of the pending X-ray is revealed.