Wizards' John Wall: Scores team-high 19 in Sunday's win

Wall scored 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt) while adding nine assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 110-83 win over the Kings.

The Wizards were ahead by 31 at the half, leading to a lighter workload for Wall and the starters than they would normally see on the final night of their west-coast swing. Assuming he doesn't get the fourth quarter off again, Wall should return to his usual double-double form Tuesday at home against a Suns squad allowing a league-worst 28.4 points per game to opposition point guards.