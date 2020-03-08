Wizards' John Wall: Scrimmaging in G League

Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard acknowledged Sunday in a Reddit "AMA" session that Wall (Achilles) has been scrimmaging with the G League's Capital City Go-Go of late, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports. "We see John scrimmage with the Go-Go, we see him at practice with the Wizards. And while the rust is still there, there's plenty of signs that point to a full recovery," Sheppard posted.

The Wizards have yet to officially rule Wall out for the season, but the point guard's own comments on the matter and nearly everything team officials have said about the situation to date suggest he won't be back before Washington wraps up its 2019-20 slate in mid-April. The fact that Wall is taking part in on-court work just over a year after requiring surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles' tendon bodes well for his chances of being free of restrictions once training camp arrives next fall, but Washington will presumably wait and see how he progresses over the summer before commenting on his outlook heading into 2020-21. Wall, who will turn 30 in September, is owed north of $40 million over the next two seasons, and his long-term extension also includes a $47.37 million player option for the 2022-23 campaign.