Wizards' John Wall: Second straight double-double in loss to Magic
Wall scored 19 points (9-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 12 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a block in 42 minutes during Friday's 117-108 loss to the Magic.
It's only his second double-double of the season, but they've come in the Wizards' last two games as Wall begins to post assist totals more in line with his career numbers. The 28-year-old is still struggling to find his range from the outside, however -- after draining three-pointers at a career-high 37.1 percent rate last season, he's started off 2018-19 shooting just 26.9 percent (14-for-52) from beyond the arc.
