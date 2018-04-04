Wizards' John Wall: Shows rust Tuesday
Wall scored nine points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-104 loss to the Rockets.
He also committed eight turnovers, and in just his second game back from knee surgery, Wall looked very much like a player trying to shake off two months worth of rust. The Wizards have four games remaining on their schedule to get the point guard back in shape before the playoffs, so expect Wall to get all the minutes he can handle.
