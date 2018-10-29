Wizards' John Wall: Solid effort in defeat
Wall produced 18 points (8-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and four steals across 28 minutes in the Wizards' 136-104 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
Wall and backcourt mate Bradley Beal were two of the few bright spots for the Wizards on a night where they were highly vulnerable on the defensive end yet again. Wall has certainly been doing his part over the last two games, recording an impressive seven steals, as well as three blocks, during that span. He's also bounced back from an atypical 26.3 percent shooting night four games ago versus the Trail Blazers -- ironically, the only win of the season for Washington -- to drain at least 40.0 percent of his attempts in each of the last three contests.
