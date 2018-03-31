Wizards' John Wall: Starting, no minutes restriction Saturday

Wall (knee) will join the starting lineup for his return Saturday against the Hornets and have no minutes restriction, Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports reports. He is also expected to sit out Sunday's game against Chicago.

Though news already broke that Wall would return to action Saturday, it seemed likely he would be under a minutes restriction. Apparently, however, the team opted not to bring him back until he was completely ready to play a full complement of minutes. On the season, he's seeing 34.3 minutes per game and averaging 19.4 points, 9.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from distance.