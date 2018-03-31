Wizards' John Wall: Starting, no minutes restriction Saturday
Wall (knee) will join the starting lineup for his return Saturday against the Hornets and have no minutes restriction, Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports reports. He is also expected to sit out Sunday's game against Chicago.
Though news already broke that Wall would return to action Saturday, it seemed likely he would be under a minutes restriction. Apparently, however, the team opted not to bring him back until he was completely ready to play a full complement of minutes. On the season, he's seeing 34.3 minutes per game and averaging 19.4 points, 9.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from distance.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Making return Saturday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Questionable to return Saturday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will remain out Thursday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will go through shootaround, could play Thursday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...