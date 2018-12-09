Wizards' John Wall: Status uncertain for Monday
Wall is questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Wall played through an illness during Saturday's loss to the Cavaliers, and while he's apparently feeling better, the 28-year-old is now dealing with bone spurs. He was unable to practice Sunday because of the issue and should be considered a game-time call for Monday's contest.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...