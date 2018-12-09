Wizards' John Wall: Status uncertain for Monday

Wall is questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Wall played through an illness during Saturday's loss to the Cavaliers, and while he's apparently feeling better, the 28-year-old is now dealing with bone spurs. He was unable to practice Sunday because of the issue and should be considered a game-time call for Monday's contest.

