Wizards' John Wall: Still no timetable

Coach Scott Brooks said Wall (Achilles) will not return to the court until he's "ready to play 100 percent," Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

This isn't exactly a groundbreaking quote from Brooks, but it sounds as though neither he nor the Wizards have much of a timetable for Wall's return. While Brooks said he's not resigned to the fact that Wall will miss the entire season, the star guard is working back from a major injury that typically requires nearly a full calendar year of recovery. "I don't know if he's going to play this year," Brooks admitted. "There's a good chance he misses most of the season, if not all of the season."