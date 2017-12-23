Wizards' John Wall: Struggles in blowout loss
Wall finished with 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and two rebounds in just 16 minutes during Friday's 119-84 loss to Brooklyn.
Wall had arguably his worst game of the season, playing only 16 minutes in the loss. The Wizards looked particularly flat in this game, as evidenced by the final scoreline. Owners should basically try to forget about this performance and hope he can get thins turned around in a favorable matchup against the Magic on Saturday.
