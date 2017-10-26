Wizards' John Wall: Struggles with shot again in loss

Wall posted 18 points (7-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal across 41 minutes in Wednesday's 102-99 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Wall had his share of difficulties in a much-publicized matchup against rookie Lonzo Ball, but he still had an opportunity to lead the Wizards to victory late. However, he was stuffed by Julius Randle in the lane with just under 15 seconds remaining in overtime and then also misfired on a would-be game-tying three-pointer against Ball as the extra period ended. Wall is just 10-for-35 from the field over his last two games (including 1-for-8 from three-point range) and has shot no better than 35.7 percent in three of his first four contests, although he's still managed two double-doubles in the early going. He'll look to snap out of his offensive funk in what could well be a shootout against the Warriors on Friday.