Wizards' John Wall: Stuffs stat line in Game 4 victory
Wall totaled 28 points (12-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 14 assists, six rebounds, four steals and one block across 36 minutes during Friday's 122-103 victory over the Raptors.
In desperate need of a win, Wall came through with his best scoring and rebounding numbers of the series while rounding out his double-double with an excellent night as a facilitator. He struggled from beyond the arc but thrived in transition and got to the basket at will in the half court. It's become clear that Wall will need to dominate at both ends for his team to have a shot at an upset, and he's done just that, with averages of 26.7 points, 12.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this series.
