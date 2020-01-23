Wizards' John Wall: Takes part in 5-on-5 work

Wall (Achilles) said Wednesday that he took part in 5-on-5 scrimmaging in Miami, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Curiously, Wall's on-court workout didn't come during a Wizards practice; instead, the point guard scrimmaged with several ex-Heat players, including former lottery picks Amar'e Stoudemire and Michael Beasley. According to Wall, it was the first time that he had taken part in a 5-on-5 workout since he underwent a pair of surgeries last January to repair his ruptured left Achilles' tendon. While the activity marks a significant step forward in the rehab process for Wall, the expectation remains that he'll be sidelined for the entire 2019-20 campaign, even though the Wizards have refused to officially rule him out for the season.