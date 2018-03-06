Wizards' John Wall: Takes part in light shooting

Wall (knee) was able to do some light shooting Tuesday and coach Scott Brooks said he was moving around "pretty good," Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

It's been roughly five weeks since Wall underwent a procedure on his left knee and with this recent news of him getting back on the court for some light shooting, it appears he continues to progress well in his recovery. The original expectation was that Wall would be cleared for a return in mid-to-late March, so look for him to continue to ramp up his activity over the next few weeks in anticipation of getting back to game action. That said, the Wizards likely won't rush Wall back in order to avoid any sort of setback for their superstar, so fantasy owners will have to continue to be patient with the recovery process. Wall's next step appears to be upping his drill work and potentially taking part in some limited contact, so look for another update once he's increased his activity once again.