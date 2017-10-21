Wizards' John Wall: Turnovers dampen Friday's effort

Wall tallied 26 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, two blocks, one steal but eight turnovers across 34 minutes during Friday's 115-111 win over the Pistons.

If it wasn't for the eight turnovers, Friday would have marked a relatively typical game for Wall. He only recorded six games with at least eight turnovers last season, so a game like Friday's is certainly rare for the All-Star. He'll look to improve during Monday's game against the Nuggets, which should be fast-paced.