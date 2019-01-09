Wizards' John Wall: Undergoes surgery Tuesday

Wall underwent surgery Tuesday to address his left heel injury, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.

As was reported a little over a week ago, Wall's procedure will carry a recovery timetable of 6-to-8 months and officially ends his season. Tomas Satoransky has taken over as the Wizards' starting point guard while Wall has been sidelined for the past six games, averaging 12.2 points (on 48.2 percent shooting from the field), 4.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 steal in 32.2 minutes per contest during that stretch. Wall should be back to full strength for training camp in advance of the 2019-20 season.