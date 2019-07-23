Wizards' John Wall: Unlikely to play in 2019-20

Wizards managing partner Ted Leonsis said Monday that he doesn't expect Wall (Achilles) to play for the team at any point in the 2019-20 season, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports. "Our highest-paid player, our five-time All-Star, may not play at all next year. He probably won't play at all next year," Leonsis said, when asked about Wall's outlook.

Wall ruptured his left Achilles' tendon back in February and required surgery, a procedure that typically requires at least 11 months of recovery time. Given that Wall had already undergone surgery a month beforehand to address the chronic Achilles' issue, the Wizards seem content to have him proceed slowly with his rehab rather than considering a potential return to action after the All-Star break. The Wizards could change their stance if the team finds itself in playoff contention and Wall has healed quicker than anticipated, but the team has some extra incentive not to bring the 28-year-old back in 2019-20. Wall is due $37.8 million next season in the first year of his supermax contract, but the insurance policy the Wizards took out for the point guard before signing him would allow the team to recoup 80 percent of his salary.