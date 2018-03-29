Wizards' John Wall: Unlikely to play Thursday

Wall (knee) is unlikely to play in Thursday's game against the Pistons, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Wall reportedly went through shootaround Thursday morning after participating in a full-speed practice over the weekend. While it appears a return is imminent, the Wizards are likely going to err on the side of caution and wait until Saturday's matchup with the Hornets to bring Wall back into the fold. It will still be worth it to monitor Wall's status up until tip-off, but as it currently stands, it appears the target for his return is now Saturday. Look for Tomas Satoransky to pick up at least one more start as a result.