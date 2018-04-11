Wizards' John Wall: Unlikely to play Wednesday
According to head coach Scott Brooks, Wall is unlikely to play in Wednesday's season-finale against the Magic, Chase Hughes of NBCSWashington reports.
Wall led the Wizards with 29 points to go along with 11 assists and seven rebounds across 37 minutes of action Tuesday against the Celtics. However, he is still working his way back from knee surgery, which sidelined the All Star for 27 straight games. He has been resting the second game of back-to-back sets, and it seems like Wednesday's season-finale will be no exception. Look for Tomas Satoransky to likely pick up the spot start Wednesday before the Wizards head to the playoffs.
