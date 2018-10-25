Wizards' John Wall: Unspectacular night in blowout loss
Wall supplied 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 27 minutes in the Wizards' 144-122 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday.
Wall saw several minutes less than usual due to the Wizards' sizable second-half deficit, leading to a rather pedestrian performance. The All-Star guard has been solid but not spectacular over Washington's disappointing 1-3 start, shooting 41.3 percent, including an unsightly 11.8 percent from three-point range. The latter number is a virtual certainty to improve, which will boost Wall's 20.0 point-per-game average and overall upside. His next opportunity to tighten up his game comes Friday against the Kings.
