Wizards' John Wall: Unsure of status for 2019-20
Wall (Achilles) admitted Tuesday that he's not entirely sure whether he'll be able to play at any point in the 2019-20 season, the Associated Press reports. "I have no idea just yet. That's my goal...That's my mindset, where I'm pushing toward,'' he said. "But whenever the doctors clear me and get to that point, then I will know.''
Wall appeared in 32 games before undergoing season-ending surgery on his left heel in January. While recovering from that procedure, he ruptured his Achilles' tendon on the same foot in February when he fell at his home, an incident that required another surgery. Wall received a loose 12-month timeline for his recovery following the second surgery, which would essentially rule him out through at least the All-Star break next season. Even if Wall's rehab proceeds without any notable setbacks, the Wizards may prefer to have the star point guard turn his attention to getting fully healthy in advance of the 2020-21 campaign rather than playing only a handful of late-season games next spring.
