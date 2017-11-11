Wizards' John Wall: Upgraded to probable

Wall (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Zach Rosen of Wizards.com reports.

Wall is dealing with an illness and was initially deemed questionable, but the upgrade to probable is an encouraging sign as tip-off approaches. Barring a setback, expect Wall to start and play his usual complement of minutes.

