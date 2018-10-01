Wizards' John Wall: Will be limited to first quarter Monday
Wall is not expected to play past the first quarter in Monday's preseason matchup against the Knicks, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Wall isn't dealing with any sort of injury, but the Wizards will do everything they can to keep his minutes down in an effort to have him as fresh as possible for the regular season. Considering the hefty playing time restrictions, Wall may be someone to avoid for those playing preseason DFS.
