Wizards' John Wall: Will be rested Friday
Wall will sit out Friday's preseason finale against the Guangzhou Long-Lions for rest purposes, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.
Wall put together an absolute monster of a game Wednesday, posting 32 points (12-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FG), nine assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block across 31 minutes. It was an impressive enough performance to the point where head coach Scott Brooks no longer needs to have his All-Star point guard play in the preseason. As a result, Wall will get the night off Friday and will then be ready for a full workload once the regular season opens next week.
