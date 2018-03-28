Wizards' John Wall: Will go through shootaround, could play Thursday

Wall (knee) will travel with the Wizards to Detroit and is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Pistons.

Wall went through his first full-speed practice over the weekend, and he also participated in five-on-five work during Monday's session. While he was held out of Tuesday's win over the Spurs, Wall will make the trip to Detroit, and the expectation is that he'll go through shootaround Thursday morning, after which he'll be evaluated. If Wall is ultimately cleared to play, he'd likely face a minutes restriction for at least his first few games back in the lineup.