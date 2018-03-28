Wizards' John Wall: Will go through shootaround, could play Thursday
Wall (knee) will travel with the Wizards to Detroit and is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Pistons.
Wall went through his first full-speed practice over the weekend, and he also participated in five-on-five work during Monday's session. While he was held out of Tuesday's win over the Spurs, Wall will make the trip to Detroit, and the expectation is that he'll go through shootaround Thursday morning, after which he'll be evaluated. If Wall is ultimately cleared to play, he'd likely face a minutes restriction for at least his first few games back in the lineup.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Expected to practice again Monday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Full go at practice Saturday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Likely to resume practicing Saturday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Hopes to return to 5-on-5 work soon•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Goes through 5-on-0 work Monday•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...