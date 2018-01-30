Wizards' John Wall: Will have knee procedure, miss six weeks
Wall is scheduled to undergo a cleanup procedure on his left knee Wednesday and is expected to miss the next six weeks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Wall, who previously underwent surgeries on both of his knees in 2016, experienced soreness in his left knee following the Wizards' Jan. 25 game against the Thunder and was sidelined for the team's last contest Saturday against the Hawks. After being evaluated by the doctor who performed his previous surgeries, it was determined that Wall will require a minor operation again, which will prevent him from participating in the All-Star Game and likely sideline him through mid-March. With an extended absence on tap for Wall, Tim Frazier, who tallied 14 assists across 27 minutes Saturday, and Tomas Satoransky should continue to split minutes at point guard, though it wouldn't be surprising if the Wizards explored the trade market to bolster their depth at the position.
