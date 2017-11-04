Wizards' John Wall: Will have X-ray on shoulder
Wall suffered a left shoulder sprain during Friday's game against the Cavaliers, but played through it and posted 13 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-12 FT), six rebounds, 15 assists, one steal and four turnovers across 37 minutes. He's slated to undergo an X-ray Friday after the game, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Wall struggled offensively for much of the night, but was solid with his all-around production and was able to get his teammates involved at a high rate. He took a shot to the shoulder on a screen during the second half and while Wall didn't leave the game, he's still slated to have a precautionary X-ray to make sure there's nothing more serious at hand. Look for another update following the test, but tentatively consider Wall questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
