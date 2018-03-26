Wizards' John Wall: Will not play Tuesday
Wall (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
While Wall is expected to be at practice again Monday, the Wizards will remain cautious with their star point guard and hold him out for at least one more game. However, given that Wall is on track to put together back-to-back full practices, a return should be imminent for him. Should Wall be able to leave Monday's session without any lingering issues, playing in Thursday's game against Detroit shouldn't be out of the question.
