Wizards' John Wall: Will play Saturday
Wall (migraine) will play Saturday against the Raptors, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Wall was dealing with a migraine earlier in the day, but his status was never in too much doubt. Expect the point guard to be available in his full capacity Saturday.
