Wizards' John Wall: Will play Saturday
Wall (illness) will play Saturday against Atlanta.
Wall missed shootaround Saturday morning, but his status never seemed to be in too much doubt. Expect the All-Star to start and play his usual complement of minutes, though he likely won't be near 100 percent.
