Wizards' John Wall: Will play, start Tuesday vs. Mavericks
Wall (shoulder) will start at point guard for Tuesday's matchup with the Mavericks, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Wall was held out of Sunday's game against the Raptors because of a left shoulder sprain, but made enough progress in his recovery over the last few days to ultimately be cleared for Tuesday. He'll take over his usual role as the starting point guard and doesn't appear to be on any sort of restrictions. That should send Tim Frazier back to a bench role in the corresponding move.
