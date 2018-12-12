Wizards' John Wall: Will play, start Wednesday
Wall (heel) will play and start Wednesday against the Celtics, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Wall has missed two of the past three games due to a heel injury, but is feeling good enough ahead of Wednesday's contest to take the floor. While Wall may be healthy enough to play, he makes for a risky DFS option considering he's likely still dealing with soreness. Austin Rivers will presumably head to the bench with Wall entering the starting five.
