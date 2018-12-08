Wizards' John Wall: Will play, start

Wall (illness) will play and start Saturday against the Cavaliers.

As expected, Wall is back for Saturday's game after missing time due to a personal matter and an illness. Over his past 10 games, Wall is averaging 21.5 points, 8.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 34.1 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories