Wizards' John Wall: Will play through illness
Wall missed shootaround due to an illness but will play in Monday's game against the Mavericks, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
While Wall likely won't be at 100 percent, the Wizards don't appear concerned about his status, despite his absence from shootaround. Expect Wall to be available in full capacity after he handed out 16 assists in 40 minutes during Saturday's win over the Nets.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores season-high 35 points in loss•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Collects season-high 16 assists Saturday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Near double-double in victory•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Collects 25 points Wednesday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores 21 in Sunday's win•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores 21 points in 39 minutes•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...