Wizards' John Wall: Will play through illness

Wall missed shootaround due to an illness but will play in Monday's game against the Mavericks, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

While Wall likely won't be at 100 percent, the Wizards don't appear concerned about his status, despite his absence from shootaround. Expect Wall to be available in full capacity after he handed out 16 assists in 40 minutes during Saturday's win over the Nets.

