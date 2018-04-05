Wizards' John Wall: Will play Thursday
Wall will play in Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The Wizards are heading into a back-to-back set Thursday and Friday, so there were some questions regarding Wall's availability considering he's being eased back from injury. While he's officially been cleared to play Thursday, there seems to be a decent chance he's then rested Friday, though additional word on that should be provided over the next 24 hours or so. Wall struggled to just nine points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) during Tuesday's tilt with the Rockets, but was his normal self as a distributor, adding 10 assists, four rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes.
