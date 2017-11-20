Wizards' John Wall: Will play without restriction vs. Bucks
Wall (knee) will play Monday against Milwaukee.
A sore left knee kept Wall out of action Sunday against Toronto, but he'll play through the issue on the second night of the back-to-back set. Wall was held to just eight points in his last game Friday against Miami, and he's struggled a bit from the field, shooting 42.9 percent after closing last season at a career-best 45.1 percent. Through 14 contests, the 27-year-old is averaging 19.9 points, 9.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 34.1 minutes per game.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Likely game-time call Monday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Out Sunday vs. Raptors•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Questionable Sunday vs. Raptors•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Dealing with fluid in knee•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores 27 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores 13 points in win•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.