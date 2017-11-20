Wizards' John Wall: Will play without restriction vs. Bucks

Wall (knee) will play Monday against Milwaukee.

A sore left knee kept Wall out of action Sunday against Toronto, but he'll play through the issue on the second night of the back-to-back set. Wall was held to just eight points in his last game Friday against Miami, and he's struggled a bit from the field, shooting 42.9 percent after closing last season at a career-best 45.1 percent. Through 14 contests, the 27-year-old is averaging 19.9 points, 9.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 34.1 minutes per game.