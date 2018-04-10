Wizards' John Wall: Will rejoin lineup Tuesday

Wall will return to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics.

Wall sat out Friday's game for rest and there were some concerns he could do so again Tuesday as the Wizards head into a back-to-back set. However, that it's since been confirmed that Wall will start as usual Tuesday, so fantasy owners can go ahead and fire him up in lineups as usual. That said, monitor his status closely prior to Wednesday's contest to make sure he's in the lineup. Tomas Satoransky will head back to the bench in the corresponding move.