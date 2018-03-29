Wizards' John Wall: Will remain out Thursday
Wall (knee) will dress for Thursday's game against the Pistons, but won't play, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Wall has been upping his activity over the last week, but will once again remain sidelined Thursday, as the Wizards continue to be as cautious as possible with their star point guard. At this point, it seems likely Wall will be able to return for Saturday's tilt with the Hornets, though additional word should be provided over the next 48 hours or so. In the meantime, Tomas Satoransky will continue to start at point guard.
