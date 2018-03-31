Wizards' John Wall: Will rest Sunday vs. Chicago

Wall (knee) will not play during Sunday's contest against the Bulls, which marks the second half of a back-to-back set, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports. He made his return after a 27-game absence during Saturday's 107-93 win over the Hornets, posting 15 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 assists, three rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes.

Though Wall was not on a minutes restriction during Saturday's victory, coach Scott Brooks will still opt to play things safe, holding Wall out on the second half of a back-to-back set. As a result, Tomas Satoransky will draw the start, as he had been when Wall was sidelined. Wall will presumably take the floor again Tuesday against the Rockets.