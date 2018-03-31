Wizards' John Wall: Will rest Sunday vs. Chicago
Wall (knee) will not play during Sunday's contest against the Bulls, which marks the second half of a back-to-back set, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports. He made his return after a 27-game absence during Saturday's 107-93 win over the Hornets, posting 15 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 assists, three rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes.
Though Wall was not on a minutes restriction during Saturday's victory, coach Scott Brooks will still opt to play things safe, holding Wall out on the second half of a back-to-back set. As a result, Tomas Satoransky will draw the start, as he had been when Wall was sidelined. Wall will presumably take the floor again Tuesday against the Rockets.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Starting, no minutes restriction Saturday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Making return Saturday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Questionable to return Saturday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will remain out Thursday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will go through shootaround, could play Thursday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...