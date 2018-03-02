Wizards' John Wall: Will return to light on-court work over weekend
Wall (knee) will return to light on-court activities sometime over the weekend, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Wall was relieved of his crutches in mid-February, with this news of him stepping back on the court marking another important milestone in his recovery. If he timetable stays true, and there's been no indication it will change, he'll likely be looking at a return to game action in mid-to-late March at the earliest.
More News
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...