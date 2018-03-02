Wizards' John Wall: Will return to light on-court work over weekend

Wall (knee) will return to light on-court activities sometime over the weekend, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Wall was relieved of his crutches in mid-February, with this news of him stepping back on the court marking another important milestone in his recovery. If he timetable stays true, and there's been no indication it will change, he'll likely be looking at a return to game action in mid-to-late March at the earliest.