Wizards' John Wall: Will sit out preseason finale

Wall will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks for rest purposes, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Wall has seen plenty of playing time this preseason, so Friday's finale will serve as nothing more than a day off for the All-Star point guard. Tim Frazier will start at point guard in his absence Friday, while Wall should be a full go for the regular season opener against the 76ers on Wednesday.

