Wizards' John Wall: Will start Monday vs. Mavericks

Wall (illness) will start Monday against the Mavericks.

It was initially announced that Wall would play after missing Monday's morning shootaround, however he was listed as a game-time decision as the game drew closer. Wall is averaging 19.5 points and 9.3 assists over 34.2 minutes this season.

