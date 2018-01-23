Wizards' John Wall: Will start Monday vs. Mavericks
Wall (illness) will start Monday against the Mavericks.
It was initially announced that Wall would play after missing Monday's morning shootaround, however he was listed as a game-time decision as the game drew closer. Wall is averaging 19.5 points and 9.3 assists over 34.2 minutes this season.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Game-time decision Monday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will play through illness•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores season-high 35 points in loss•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Collects season-high 16 assists Saturday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Near double-double in victory•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Collects 25 points Wednesday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...