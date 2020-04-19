Wizards' John Wall: Won't play in 2019-20

Wall (Achilles) confirmed Thursday during an appearance on ESPN's "The Jump" program that he won't suit up for the Wizards in 2019-20 if or when the suspended season resumes, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

General manager Tommy Sheppard said a week earlier that Wall wouldn't be available to play following the NBA hiatus, but it's at least good to know that the point guard is on the same page with the front office with regards to his rehab from surgery to repair his left Achilles' tendon. Wall said in his TV appearance Thursday that he's continuing to work out on the basketball court and in the gym at his home, and noted that he currently weighs in at 212 pounds, about seven more pounds than his ideal playing weight. With no word that he's experienced any setbacks since undergoing surgery 14 months ago, Wall is expected to be in playing shape by the time training camp for the 2020-21 season begins.