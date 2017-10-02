Wizards' John Wall: Won't play in exhibition opener
Wall will not play in Monday's preseason opener against Guangzhou of the Chinese Basketball Association, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
The decision doesn't appear to be injury-related, as the Wizards will simply opt to rest Wall in what's ultimately a meaningless contests. Wall's backcourt mate, Brad Beal, will be limited to approximately 10 minutes, per coach Scott Brooks. Tomas Satoransky will get the start at point guard in Wall's place.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Agrees to extension with Wizards•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Goes cold in Game 7 loss•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Sinks game-winner in Game 6•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores 21 in Game 5 loss•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Drops game-high 24 points Thursday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will play in Game 3 despite ankle sprain•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...