Wizards' John Wall: Won't play in exhibition opener

Wall will not play in Monday's preseason opener against Guangzhou of the Chinese Basketball Association, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

The decision doesn't appear to be injury-related, as the Wizards will simply opt to rest Wall in what's ultimately a meaningless contests. Wall's backcourt mate, Brad Beal, will be limited to approximately 10 minutes, per coach Scott Brooks. Tomas Satoransky will get the start at point guard in Wall's place.

