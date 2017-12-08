Wizards' John Wall: Won't play Saturday

Wall (knee) has yet to go through a practice or shootaround and will remain out for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports. According to a source of Buckner's, Wall "could make his return to the lineup by the middle of next week."

The end of Wall's original two-week recovery timetable is Saturday's game against the Clippers, which he'll reportedly miss. He's progressed to half-court shooting and doing drills with the team's staff, but the fact that he has yet to participate in a shootaround or practice is somewhat discouraging. Regardless, there's apparently optimism he'll return in the near future, possibly as early as the middle of next week. More word on his status should emerge as he continues to hit milestones in his recovery. In the meantime, Tomas Satoransky and Tim Frazier will seemingly continue holding down the fort at point guard in Wall's absence.