Wizards' John Wall: Won't rush return

Wall (Achilles) has begun participating in 3-on-3 drills but is still likely to miss the entire season, Mike DePrisco of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Despite Wall looking good in the drills, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard repeated the refrain that the 29-year-old would not return "unless he's 100 percent healthy". It has been 11-months since Wall initially underwent surgery on the torn Achilles, and with the Wizards not likely to contend this year, it makes sense to assure their star's health so as not to risk future seasons.