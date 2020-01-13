Wizards' John Wall: Won't rush return
Wall (Achilles) has begun participating in 3-on-3 drills but is still likely to miss the entire season, Mike DePrisco of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Despite Wall looking good in the drills, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard repeated the refrain that the 29-year-old would not return "unless he's 100 percent healthy". It has been 11-months since Wall initially underwent surgery on the torn Achilles, and with the Wizards not likely to contend this year, it makes sense to assure their star's health so as not to risk future seasons.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...