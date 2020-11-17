Wall (Achilles) will have his workload restricted during the upcoming season, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports. That involves reducing Wall's minutes and playing him in only one game of back-to-back sets.

This news means there will be a cap on Wall's fantasy upside, as the Wizards expect to have upwards of 14 back-to-backs in the 72-game season, meaning he could miss as many as seven games by default. A reduction in minutes also means Wall will likely have an extremely difficult time returning to his 20-and-10 form, and he'll also likely struggle to reach nearly two steals per game. That said, Wall is still expected to be one of the better sources of assists and steals in the league, but fantasy managers likely won't have an easy time deciding where to draft him.