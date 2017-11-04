Wizards' John Wall: X-ray on shoulder comes back negative

An X-ray on Wall's left shoulder came back negative, but he was seen wearing a sling leaving the arena, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports.

This is good news for the Wizards, as Wall appears to have avoided anything serious. Still, he'll likely have the shoulder reevaluated at some point over the next few days and it remains unclear if he'll be good to go in time for Sunday's matchup with the Raptors. The fact that Wall was in a sling brings at least some concern over his availability moving forward, so continue to monitor his status over the weekend.