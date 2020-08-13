Williams had five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 FT) and 16 rebounds in Thursday's win over Boston.
Williams moved into the starting lineup in place of Rui Hachimura and played a bubble-high 25 minutes. His 16 boards set a new career high.
More News
-
Wizards' Johnathan Williams: Starting in finale•
-
Wizards' Johnathan Williams: Another G League double-double•
-
Wizards' Johnathan Williams: Logs double-double in G League•
-
Wizards' Johnathan Williams: Rejoins Washington on two-way pact•
-
Johnathan Williams: Waived by Washington•
-
Wizards' Johnathan Williams: Draws start Saturday•