Wizards' Johnathan Williams: Draws start Saturday
Williams will start Saturday's game against the Knicks.
In just his second game with the Wizards, Williams will get the nod over Admiral Schofield. In his Washington debut, Williams posted nine points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes.
